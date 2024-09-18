RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $279.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

