RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

