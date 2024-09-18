RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading 8.7% Higher

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17). 701,631 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 542,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.89.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

