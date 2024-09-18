Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $481,017.27 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Trading Up 2.7 %

Rubrik stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,613,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

