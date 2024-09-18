Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells $481,017.27 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rubrik Trading Up 2.7 %
Rubrik stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,613,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
