Sagil Capital LLP Takes $8.04 Million Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,478,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,000. Sandstorm Gold accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.50% of Sandstorm Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

