Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $585.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $550.00 to $585.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $438.37 on Wednesday. Saia has a 1 year low of $341.26 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.52 and its 200 day moving average is $463.83.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Saia by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $201,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 347.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $27,733,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

