Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.29

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.83. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 676 shares changing hands.

Saker Aviation Services Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Saker Aviation Services alerts:

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); and a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.