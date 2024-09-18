Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $910,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $874,748,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,188,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $255.32 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

