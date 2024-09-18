Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,421,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,313,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after buying an additional 165,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 157,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,993,000.

ITM stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

