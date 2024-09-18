Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,147 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

