SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.97.
About SeaChange International
