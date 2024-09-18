SelectQuote, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year.
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. SelectQuote has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.46.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
