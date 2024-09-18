SelectQuote, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. SelectQuote has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SelectQuote

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 808,850 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 85.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SelectQuote by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.