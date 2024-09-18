Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,484 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE NCLH opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

