Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.10 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 91,729 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $199,679.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,622.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $119.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

