Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in DaVita by 12,191.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,626,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.27. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.