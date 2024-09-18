Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $92,476.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,667.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,175. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,088,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 236,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 273,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

