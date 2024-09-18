Shariaportfolio Inc. Purchases 5,667 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 0.6% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,987,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

