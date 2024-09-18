Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SHO has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHO

Shopify Price Performance

About Shopify

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion.

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.