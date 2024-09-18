Short Interest in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Grows By 8.1%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 127,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABVC opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. ABVC BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 8,363.97% and a negative return on equity of 139.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABVC BioPharma

About ABVC BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABVC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

