Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Rises By 9.4%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Aurora Mobile Trading Down 1.9 %
Aurora Mobile stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739. Aurora Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.07.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.
About Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Mobile
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.