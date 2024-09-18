Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Decreases By 8.9%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

BCHHF stock opened at $392.95 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $392.95 and a twelve month high of $425.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.88 and its 200-day moving average is $457.70.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

