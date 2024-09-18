Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Decreases By 8.9%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
BCHHF stock opened at $392.95 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $392.95 and a twelve month high of $425.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.88 and its 200-day moving average is $457.70.
About Bucher Industries
