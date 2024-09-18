Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 6.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,007.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEVMF opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $96.10.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

