Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Declines By 17.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

Daiwa House Industry stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.56. Daiwa House Industry has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

