Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Expands By 5.5%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,224,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 2,109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.4 days.
Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.