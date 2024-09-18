Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Expands By 5.5%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,224,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 2,109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.4 days.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.