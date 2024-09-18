Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Increases By 10.3%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 227,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,017. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,487,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.