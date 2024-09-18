Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Increases By 10.3%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 227,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,017. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.