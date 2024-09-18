Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Drops By 5.7%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 3.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Globant by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Globant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Globant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $192.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.26.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Globant will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

