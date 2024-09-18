Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Decreases By 5.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUS opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $533.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

