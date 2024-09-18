Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Drops By 17.0%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 605.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ INDY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.