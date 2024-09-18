Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Decreases By 8.8%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,857,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

