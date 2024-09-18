Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Expands By 5.8%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,152,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 2,035,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,176.3 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AHODF opened at C$34.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.05. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$34.53.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
