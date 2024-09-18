Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Grows By 12.6%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GGT opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,151 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.