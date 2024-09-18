Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Grows By 12.6%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of GGT opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.40.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
