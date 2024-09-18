Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,940,500 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 18,150,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199,405.0 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at C$2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.39.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

