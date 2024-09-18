SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

SRV.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.24. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lembit Janes bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00. 28.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

