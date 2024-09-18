Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. Sells 4,559,840 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. decreased its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559,840 shares during the quarter. AvePoint comprises about 2.2% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of AvePoint worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth $173,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVPT opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,770,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,410,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,835,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,200. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

