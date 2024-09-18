Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Declares GBX 0.17 Dividend

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Skillcast Group Stock Performance
LON SKL opened at GBX 49 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. Skillcast Group has a twelve month low of GBX 19.09 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a market cap of £43.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,900.00 and a beta of 0.26.
About Skillcast Group
