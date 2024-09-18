SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after buying an additional 310,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after acquiring an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $262,606,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPYG stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

