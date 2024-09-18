SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $239.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.27.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

