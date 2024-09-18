SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.
ARK Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
