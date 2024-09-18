SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $789,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

