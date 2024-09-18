SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $520.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.