SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 555 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,842,000 after buying an additional 78,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $308.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $310.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

