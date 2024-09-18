SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 795 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $83.22.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
