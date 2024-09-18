South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1426 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.02.

South32 Stock Up 1.0 %

South32 stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOUHY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of South32 to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

