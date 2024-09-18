Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at UBS Group

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 4,461,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,930,352. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,434,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.