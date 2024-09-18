SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.61

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.61 and last traded at $108.61, with a volume of 1328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 723.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

