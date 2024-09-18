SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

