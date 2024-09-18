Spectris (LON:SXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,726.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,726 ($36.01) and last traded at GBX 2,742 ($36.22), with a volume of 88724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,806 ($37.07).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,520 ($46.50) to GBX 3,920 ($51.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.59) to GBX 4,190 ($55.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($62.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,947.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,111.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 26.60 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,022.39%.

In other Spectris news, insider Mark Williamson bought 706 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,832 ($37.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($26,412.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 716 shares of company stock worth $2,028,097. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

