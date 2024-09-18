Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $116.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.67.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
