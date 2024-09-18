Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprout Social

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $2,670,776. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Sprout Social by 642.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.