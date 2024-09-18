Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Purchases $34,770.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 131,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,704,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $357,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

